Air Canada to fly year-round from YVR to Delhi

February 05
05:24 2018
Air Canada recently announced that its current seasonal non-stop Vancouver-Delhi flights will become year-round starting June 8.
“Customer response to our nonstop Vancouver-Delhi seasonal flights initially launched in 2016 has been extremely positive, and we are very pleased to extend the only flights between Western Canada and India to year-round beginning in June.
“Our flights to Delhi from our YVR trans-Pacific hub onboard our state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner offers the shortest elapsed flying time from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles to the Indian subcontinent, and coupled with our streamlined and seamless connections process at YVR, means a savings of 3-5 hours compared to journeys connecting in Europe or Asia,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada.

“Our non-stop Vancouver to Delhi flights together with our non-stop Toronto to Delhi and Mumbai flights represent three year-round routes to India launched within the last two and a half years. Air Canada is committing close to $1.5 billion worth of aircraft between Canada and India, underscoring our commitment to this vibrant market and to our continuing strategic, global expansion.”
“People in B.C. will benefit from the two-way tourism and business opportunities created through Air Canada’s first year-round direct service between Vancouver and Delhi,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan. “This new flight helps build on B.C.’s growing business relationships and people-to-people connections with India, the country of origin for over 230,000 British Columbians.”

“Air Canada’s decision to extend their Delhi service throughout the year is fantastic news! Our local community will now have the opportunity to travel on the revolutionary Dreamliner year-round,” said Craig Richmond, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “I’d like to extend congratulations for this accomplishment—it is no easy feat to secure year-round service so soon after launching seasonal service. We are thrilled that Air Canada is seeing such great success at YVR, their preferred trans-Pacific hub.”
“Delighted to learn that Air Canada will fly non-stop from Vancouver to New Delhi throughout the year. This will have a tremendous beneficial effect on trade, travel and tourism between BC and India,” added Vivek A. Savkur, President & CEO BC-India Business Network.
Air Canada’s flights to India operate with the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner configured in three cabins with 30 International Business Class lie-flat suites, 21 Premium Economy and 247 Economy Class seats.
All flights feature multi-lingual crews, and offer personal in-flight entertainment which includes Bollywood hits and acclaimed multi-lingual art-house films.
-Courtesy Asian Pacific Post

