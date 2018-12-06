Air Force chief Dhanoa interacts with air warriors of India and the US

NEW DELHI: Air Force chief B S Dhanoa visited the Kalaikunda Air Force Station Tuesday to interact with participating forces of ongoing Ex Cope India 18 between India and the US, according to an official statement.

The fourth edition of Ex Cope India is aimed at providing operational exposure to the participating forces and mutual exchange of the best practices towards enhancing IAF capability.

The US Air Force is participating with F-15, C-130 and IAF is participating with Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, C-130J. Additionally, special forces from both the air forces are also participating in the exercise.

Dhanoa was briefed in about various phases of the exercise and was apprised of its progress.

During the interaction, Dhanoa emphasised on the importance of joint exercises as they create an environment of camaraderie and an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices in enhancing operational synergy.

Ex Cope India 2018 is a testimony of the growing Indo-US military relationship. In the past, IAF has participated in international exercises with USAF including the Ex-Red Flag.

Recently for the first time, IAF had participated in Ex Pitch Black at Darwin, Australia in which 130 aircraft from 16 countries took part. PTI

