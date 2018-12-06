Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Air Force chief Dhanoa interacts with air warriors of India and the US

Air Force chief Dhanoa interacts with air warriors of India and the US
December 06
10:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Air Force chief B S Dhanoa visited the Kalaikunda Air Force Station Tuesday to interact with participating forces of ongoing Ex Cope India 18 between India and the US, according to an official statement.
The fourth edition of Ex Cope India is aimed at providing operational exposure to the participating forces and mutual exchange of the best practices towards enhancing IAF capability.
The US Air Force is participating with F-15, C-130 and IAF is participating with Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, C-130J. Additionally, special forces from both the air forces are also participating in the exercise.
Dhanoa was briefed in about various phases of the exercise and was apprised of its progress.
During the interaction, Dhanoa emphasised on the importance of joint exercises as they create an environment of camaraderie and an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices in enhancing operational synergy.
Ex Cope India 2018 is a testimony of the growing Indo-US military relationship. In the past, IAF has participated in international exercises with USAF including the Ex-Red Flag.
Recently for the first time, IAF had participated in Ex Pitch Black at Darwin, Australia in which 130 aircraft from 16 countries took part. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.