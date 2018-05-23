Air travelers may soon get compensation for loss, damage of baggage

NEW DELHI: In good news for air travelers facing baggage-related issues, the air passenger citizen charter for domestic sector has proposed that an airline will have to pay Rs 3,000 for loss of baggage and Rs 1,000 for damage.

The entitlement for passenger relating to baggage is crucial as cases of missing, stolen and damaged luggage have been reported by passengers from time to time, often ending on a sour note with the airline concerned.

The charter was unveiled yesterday and is expected to come into effect from August after a month-long consultation process with stake-holders. It has proposed that if a passenger dies or suffers injuries on board an aircraft, the “limit of liability to be paid by the airline must be same for both international and domestic passengers”.

While the charter has proposed no cancellation charges if a booked ticket is cancelled within 24 hours and four days away from the departure time, it has proposed full refund if an airline informs passenger 24 hours before flight departure time about it being delayed by over four hours.

The rule will be applicable even if the ticket is booked through travel agents or airline portal.

The charter was unveiled by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. Laying emphasis on adequate medical facilities at airports, the charter said a doctor should be made available at all hours at the airport along with ambulance, minimum medical support and trained medical personnel.

Standard Operating Procedures need to be followed for medical emergencies for inbound and outbound passengers.

Airports must provide meet-and-greet facilities for all passengers, and toilets outside departure and arrival terminals.

Airports and airlines must provide a minimum of one “helpdesk” for passengers and airports must provide passengers with free Wi-Fi services for 30 minutes, the charter proposes. PTI

