Airbus France to set up aerospace, defense cluster at Dholera

GANDHINAGAR: Airbus France today signed an MoU with Gujarat government’s Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) for setting up an aerospace and defense cluster at Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad.

The agreement was signed during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.

According to the Gujarat government, officials from Airbus France have already visited the place where the company wishes to start their operations.

“Airbus France has signed an MoU with state government’s DICDL for collaborating on setting up of aerospace and defense cluster,” state government’s Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, P K Taneja said.

“The MoU will create aerospace and defense manufacturing ecosystem in Dholera region. Airbus France officials have also visited the spot and given their nod to go ahead with the project,” Taneja said.

Giving more details about the MoU, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility.

“This is a very big project coming to Gujarat in aerospace sector. In the initial phase, Airbus France would start production of helicopters at this facility. Investment details are still being finalized,” Patel said.–PTI