Airlines can’t impose flying ban: RS deputy chairman

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha’s Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien bashed the airlines on Thursday, saying that they have no authority to impose flying ban on anybody, including parliamentarians, and the law of the land should take its course. The issue was raised by the SP member Naresh Agrawal, highlighting the ban imposed by the state-owned Air India.

Agrawal questioned if such restrictions could be imposed by the airlines, when Kurien remarked, “Airlines are not given the authority to punish anybody. I think the government should take note of it. MPs are also citizens … if they commit a crime or mistake, the law of the land should take recourse to it.”

He continued, “It is a punishment imposed on an MP for some crime…This cannot be done. This is not a thing to be punished by airlines”. –News Source

