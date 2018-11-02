Akbar denies rape accusations by Pallavi Gogoi, wife defends him; both say he had affair with Gogoi

NEW DELHI: Former union minister M J Akbar on Friday denied accusations of rape by US-based journalist Pallavi Gogoi, claiming he had consensual relationship spanning several months with her but it ended “perhaps not on the best note”.

In a separate statement his wife Mallika Akbar also dismissed Gogoi’s accusations, made in a Washington Post article Friday, as a “lie”.

“Somewhere around 1994, Ms Pallavi Gogoi and I entered into a consensual relationship that spanned several months,” Akbar, who recently resigned as the junior foreign minister following a spate of #MeToo allegations, said in a statement.

“This relationship (with Gogoi) gave rise to talk and would later cause significant strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on the best note,” he said.

In her statement, Mallika said “more than twenty years ago, Pallavi Gogoi caused unhappiness and discord in our home. I learned of her and my husband’s involvement through her late night phone calls and her public display of affection in my presence.”

“I don’t know Pallavi’s reasons for telling this lie but a lie it is,” she added. PTI

