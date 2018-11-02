Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Akbar denies rape accusations by Pallavi Gogoi, wife defends him; both say he had affair with Gogoi

Akbar denies rape accusations by Pallavi Gogoi, wife defends him; both say he had affair with Gogoi
November 02
16:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former union minister M J Akbar on Friday denied accusations of rape by US-based journalist Pallavi Gogoi, claiming he had consensual relationship spanning several months with her but it ended “perhaps not on the best note”.
In a separate statement his wife Mallika Akbar also dismissed Gogoi’s accusations, made in a Washington Post article Friday, as a “lie”.
“Somewhere around 1994, Ms Pallavi Gogoi and I entered into a consensual relationship that spanned several months,” Akbar, who recently resigned as the junior foreign minister following a spate of #MeToo allegations, said in a statement.

“This relationship (with Gogoi) gave rise to talk and would later cause significant strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on the best note,” he said.
In her statement, Mallika said “more than twenty years ago, Pallavi Gogoi caused unhappiness and discord in our home. I learned of her and my husband’s involvement through her late night phone calls and her public display of affection in my presence.”
“I don’t know Pallavi’s reasons for telling this lie but a lie it is,” she added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India have Invited Trump for R-day?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.