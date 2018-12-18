Akshaye Khanna’s mother Geetanjali passes away

MUMBAI: Geetanjali Khanna, the first wife of late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna and the mother of actors Akshaye and Rahul Khanna, has passed away, hours after complaining of uneasiness. She was 70.

The exact cause of death hasn’t been ascertained yet. Geetanjali was declared brought dead by the Alibaug Civil Hospital on December 15.

The hospital is 20 kilometers away from Mandwa, where she was staying with Akshaye, a Mandwa police source said.

“The two sons along with their mother keep visiting their farmhouse in Mandwa. Geetanjali and Akshaye came around 11 on Saturday morning. It was in the afternoon when she complained of uneasiness. She was taken to a local doctor, who prescribed her some medicines,” the source said.

Geetanjali went to sleep, and between 9 and 10 pm when Akshaye checked on her, he found her body temperature had dropped. “Akshaye called Rahul up and both of them, then, took her to the civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” the source added.

Geetanjali married Vinod in 1971 and they got divorced in 1985.

