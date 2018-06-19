Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Alabama to raise rent for low-income residents

Alabama to raise rent for low-income residents
June 19
15:31 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MONTGOMERY, AL: Low-income Alabama residents receiving federal assistance might experience increased rent by more than $800 a year.
Al.com reports the possible rate increase could impact more than 180,000 people and about 83,000 households according to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The center says the average HUD rent would go up 20 percent.
HUD Secretary Ben Carson introduced the rent increases in April as part of the “Making Affordable Housing Work Act.” The act would require households that receive federal housing assistance to pay 35 percent of their gross income in rent, up from the current 30 percent.
The average annual gross rent per affected household in Alabama is $3,270 and would balloon to $4,090 based off the possible rent increase. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • Polls

    Is Trump turning Friends Into Foes ?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Alabama to raise rent for low-income residents MONTGOMERY, AL: Low-income Alabama residents receiving federal assistance might experience increased rent by more than $800 a year. Al.com reports the possible rate increase could impact more than 180,000 people...
  • Anarock enters retail real estate consultancy NEW DELHI: Property consultant Anarock has said it has partnered Faithlane to provide services in the retail real estate segment as part of its expansion plan. Anarock was formed last...
  • She likes him Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted exiting from Zoya Akhtar’s house after a party. They had reportedly headed to their respective locations together in one car. When Alia...
  • Fresh pairing The highly anticipated trailer of Dharma Productions’ ‘Dhadak’ featuring late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter is finally here. The trailer gives a panoramic view of...
  • Quirky comedy Fresh off the success of Raazi, Vicky Kaushal’s latest offering hits Netflix’s original. Part of one of the four shorts that make up Lust Stories, Kaushal has slipped into the...
  • Serious injury Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘ Race 3’ by promoting the film in full swing. Fernandez has performed some high octane action sequences in the film...
  • SRK’s Eidi Offering special Eidi to his fans, Shah Rukh Khan has finally released the Eid teaser of his upcoming film ‘Zero’. Unfortunately, some parts and snaps of the teaser were leaked...
  • Veeres in London Karishma has joined Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in London. Yes, that calls for a double celebration for the Veeres. Karishma has Instagrammed a beautiful picture of the...
  • PM outlines steps to meet challenge of double digit growth NEW DELHI: The challenge before India is to take the economic growth rate to double-digits for which many more steps need to be taken, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a...
  • Digital India is fight against touts: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his pet Digital India initiative is a war against touts and middlemen, helping check black money and black marketing while creating immense...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.