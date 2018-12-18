Alia, Varun are kids’ favorites

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khatter walked the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. From the looks of it, it seems the celebrities had a great time at the awards night. Sonakshi and Varun also performed at the gala night.

Alia Bhatt was honored with the Favorite Actor (Female) award and Varun Dhawan won the Favorite Actor (Male) Award. Talking about the awards, the October actor said, “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is a special award like none other that celebrates kids. It is always fun performing with and for the kids along with their favorite toons. This year too my act was unique with it being an adventurous aerial act and is sure to be loved by all. Apart from the performance being slimed green was super fun and as always, brought out the child in me.”

Alia, who took home the award for the second time in a row, said, “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is like home now since I have been a part of this super cool event for the last three years. Performing for my young fans is always fun and each year of this unique awards has been much more entertaining and exciting than the previous. Being recognized by kids and being slimed as a mark of honor was a lot of fun and an amazing experience.”

