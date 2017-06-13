Amal and George Clooney welcome home twins

It was a Tuesday when Amal gave birth to her beautiful twins, making George Clooney the happiest man on earth. Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer, married her husband, Oscar winning actor in 2014.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” publicist Stan Rosenfield said in her email.

“George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” she added.

While there isn’t much information about where the twins were born, it is being assumed that they were brought to the world in England, where the couple had been spending a lot of time post-pregnancy. –News Source

