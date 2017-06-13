Please set up your API key!

India Post

Amal and George Clooney welcome home twins

June 13
11:07 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

It was a Tuesday when Amal gave birth to her beautiful twins, making George Clooney the happiest man on earth. Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer, married her husband, Oscar winning actor in 2014.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” publicist Stan Rosenfield said in her email.

“George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” she added.

While there isn’t much information about where the twins were born, it is being assumed that they were brought to the world in England, where the couple had been spending a lot of time post-pregnancy. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.