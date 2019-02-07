Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Amarinder assures Swaraj after reports of 4 Indians stuck in Armenia

Amarinder assures Swaraj after reports of 4 Indians stuck in Armenia
February 07
16:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that appropriate action would be taken against the travel agents accused of sending four Punjabis to Armenia fraudulently.

According to a media report, four Indians from Punjab are stuck in Armenia and had uploaded a video on social media, requesting Aam Aadmi Party parliamentarian Bhagwant Mann to bring them back.

Singh told Swaraj that a case had already been registered by the state police in the matter. “.@SushmaSwaraj ji a case has already been registered and I’ve instructed the @DGPPunjabPolice to take appropriate action against the suspects immediately. Will keep you informed,” the chief minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj tweeted about the plight of four Indians from Punjab. The external affairs minister said the Indian ambassador in Armenia had reached them and was providing all help and assistance.

Swaraj also spoke to the chief minister and asked him to apprehend the travel agents concerned. “He (Singh) has promised immediate action in the matter,” she added.

The Kapurthala police has booked six people, including an Armenia-based travel agent, for allegedly fraudulently sending the four men to Armenia on tourist visa last December after promising work visa.

On the basis of the statements by the family members of the trapped persons, the Punjab police has registered two FIRs — one under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and another under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills


Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.