Amazon Canada takes off Ganesha underwear

CHICAGO: Online retailer Amazon Canada removed underwear carrying image of Lord Ganesha from its website within a few hours of hefty protests from aggrieved Indian Americans who called it “highly inappropriate”.

The “Women’s Ganesh GanesaGanapati 4 White Hipsters” with the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh on the hip of the underwear worn by a model on the Amazon.ca website, described as “Sexy Fashion Hipsters” and being sold for CDN$ 25.99 each, does not show up anymore.

The protest led by Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism and backed by NRI Press Club Chief Madhu Patel pitched for an immediate withdrawal of this objectionable product and sought a formal apology from Amazon Canada and Amazon.com President Jeffrey P. Bezos for hurting the feelings of Lord Ganesh devotees numbering millions across the world.

Rajan thanked Amazon Canada for understanding the concerns of Hindu community which thought image of Lord Ganesha on such a product was highly insensitive. Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously.

Amazon.com, Inc., a Fortune 500 company founded in 1994, and headquartered in Seattle (USA), claims to offer earth’s biggest selection. Its Canada office is reportedly based in Toronto.

Suresh Shah