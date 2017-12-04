Amitabh Bachchan pays homage to friend Vinod Khanna

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid his tributes to MP-veteran actor Vinod Khanna, saying the untimely death of a friend is a “painful” experience.

The 75-year-old star remembered Khanna in his blog, after he paid homage to him at last night’s Star Screen Awards here.

“Remembering a friend that has left us before time is painful and most sad… Our condolences and prayers for his soul…” wrote Bachchan, alongside his picture giving a tribute to Khanna.

The duo had worked together in several films such as “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Hera Pheri”, “Parvarish”, “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”, among others.

Khanna passed away on April 27 due to cancer at the age of 70.-PTI

