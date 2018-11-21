Something went wrong with the connection!

AMRI Hospital Kolkata clinches Top Slot in Week-HansaSurvey

November 21
11:44 2018
AMRI Hospitals has been ranked as one of the top multi-speciality private hospitals in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar by The Week-HansaBest Hospital survey 2018 – further cementing our hospital’s healthcare excellence in the region. Ranked 2nd, the hospital has bagged the position for the ‘second’ consecutive year.

This is a testament to our commitment to medical care and our effort to provide the best for our patients.

AMRIHospitals has been a premier healthcare provider in Eastern India for the last two decades. The group has three super specialty hospitals at Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake, in Kolkata and one at Bhubaneswar. The group also runs state-of-the-art daycare centre on Southern Avenue in Kolkata.

The quality of affordable medical services, coupled with the professional prowess at AMRI has also been pivotal in making the hospital a trusted destination for several international medical tourists, as well as patients from across Eastern and North-Eastern India. Our hospital takes care of over 3.5 lakh patients annually with the help of more than 5,000 healthcare professionals – including doctors and nursing staff.

Conducted through face-to-face and online interviews among specialists and general practitioners in Kolkata, the survey ascertains the standards of medical practice. The parameters include the relative quality of the hospital, competence of doctors, patient care, multispecialty services, infrastructure, innovation and environment – making for a comprehensive survey.

TheWeek-HansaBest Hospital Survey is conducted every year by TheWeekmagazine, in which they pick a sample space of doctors from the mapped cities, between the months of September and November. The survey also acts as a yardstick to gauge the performance of a hospital, in terms of the quality of medical education, along with research& development facilities and outputs.

