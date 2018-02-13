Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur direct flight soon

AMRITSAR: The AirAsia X will soon start a direct flight service from Amritsar airport to Kuala Lumpur, Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said.

Sidhu, along with Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, held a meeting with CEO AirAsia X Binjuman Ismail, India Head Suresh Nayyar, Secretary Tourism Department Vikas Pratap, Director Shivdular Singh Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha here in this regard.

An official release quoting Sidhu said that this flight would play a significant role in connecting Punjab with other countries of Asia as well as Europe.

The minister said that the officials of the AirAsia X have agreed to operate this flight four times a week and it would begin around the time of Diwali.

Sidhu said that the passengers travelling abroad from New Delhi comprise 30 per cent Punjabis, who would be benefitted to a large extent from this flight.

He also said this flight will enable foreign tourists, apart from NRI Punjabis, to travel to Amritsar.

Sidhu said that the direct link with Kuala Lumpur would also prove to be beneficial for the students pursuing studies in Australia.-PTI

