Amul Thapar appointed as Judge on the US Court of Appeals

June 08
06:35 2017
Washington: An Indian-American legal dignitary has been chosen to be a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit by President Donald Trump.

The 48 year old was earlier working as a US Attorney at the District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. He is known to be the first South Asian to be the Article III judge in the United States. Apart from that, he has been an Assistant US Attorney at the Southern District of Ohio and the District of Columbia.

Thapar was student at the Boston College and earned his law degree from the University of California in Berkeley. He began his legal career through private practice and is a member of The South Asian Bar Association (SABA) of North America’s National Advisory Council and was awarded the Pioneer Award in 2010. -PTI

