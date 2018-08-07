Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Anita Kumar elected to board of WHCA

Anita Kumar elected to board of WHCA
August 07
16:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Anita Kumar has become the first Indian-American to be elected to the board of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), more than a century-old apex body of journalists covering the US president. Kumar, who has been covering the White House since 2012, was elected unopposed to the WHCA Board.
Born and brought up in Charlottesville, she went to the University of Virginia. After college, she started her journalism career from the News and Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia and the News and Record in Greensboro, North Carolina. St Petersburg Times, now known as The Tampa Bay Times, was her first major organization, where she worked for 10 years before moving to the US capital.

Kumar is now the White House Correspondent for the McClatchy group of newspapers. “Last year, when I ran for the first time, and I ran for the president. A few people encouraged me to run for the president of the body because they thought this would be such a statement to the Trump White House that somebody like me and a woman would be the (WHCA) president,” she told PTI in an interview.
Now covering the White House for the second president, she feels that access to journalists has been an issue in both the presidency she covered. “They (journalists) want more briefings. They want more on the record statements. They want more access to other people besides (the White House Press Secretary) Sarah Sanders. They want the press office people to return their emails. That’s a big problem to get anyone to respond and answer any questions,” she said. The board of the WHCA has nine members. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • Anita Kumar elected to board of WHCA WASHINGTON: Anita Kumar has become the first Indian-American to be elected to the board of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), more than a century-old apex body of journalists covering...
  • Indra Nooyi rules out joining politics NEW YORK: Indra Nooyi has ruled out joining politics and will now focus on her family after her long-innings at the world’s second-largest food and beverage giant PepsiCo. PepsiCo yesterday...
  • ‘Indian-Americans donate much less than average’ WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans, who are among the ethnic groups with highest per capita income, donate about $1 billion per year, far less than their potential of $3 billion philanthropy in the...
  • 15-year-old Indian American graduates as engineer WASHINGTON: A 15-year-old Indian-American child prodigy has reached a milestone in his academic journey and is all set to start his doctorate after completing his graduation in biomedical engineering, according...
  • ‘My turban really saved me’ NEW YORK: “My turban really saved me”, says a 50-year-old Sikh man who was ambushed, beaten up multiple times by two white men who yelled racial slurs at him in...
  • US attorney sentenced for marriage fraud NEW YORK: A US attorney has been sentenced to six months in jail for unlawfully facilitating a marriage between his female Pakistani assistant and an Indian-origin naturalized American citizen so...
  • 11th India Art Fair from Jan’19 NEW DELHI: The 11th edition of the India Art Fair will begin on January 31 next year, the organizers have announced. The director of the four-day annual art fair, which...
  • Indian banks report 70,000 crore loss till March’18 NEW DELHI: Indian banks reported a total loss of about Rs 70,000 crore due to frauds during the last three fiscals up to March 2018, the Rajya Sabha was informed....
  • RS and Parliament approves constitutional status to NCBC NEW DELHI: A key bill to provide constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has secured Parliament’s approval with the Rajya Sabha passing the measure that will...
  • Rahul accused BJP of spreading social divisiveness NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that corruption, economic failure, incompetence and spread of social divisiveness have peaked under the Narendra Modi government and asked party MPs to...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.