Another bowled

Whether it is Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech or Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, the love affair between cricket and Bollywood is an age-old story. The latest cricketer to be bowled over by a Bollywood beauty is Hardik Pandya, if a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed.

Hardik is reportedly in a relationship with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress Elli Avram. Insiders revealed to the publication that Hardik and Elli met over a year ago, at an event. Sparks flew between them, and they have been dating ever since.

Rumors of their relationship began doing the rounds when Elli attended Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya’s wedding and was seen interacting with the family and other guests

Comments

comments