Anoushka to perform at Symphony Center

CHICAGO: The Symphony Center Presents (SCP) Special Concert has scheduled a performance by renowned classical sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar on Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm

This concert marks the first solo performance for Anoushka at the Symphony Center stage, having appeared several times since 1998 accompanying father Ravi Shankar. “Expect to be thoroughly intoxicated” observes Time Out New York.

The evening featuring selections from her 2015 release Home, which is a return to her classical roots that showcases the meditative and virtuosic qualities of Indian raga. Home pays homage to the teachings of her father and guru Ravi Shankar. Her performance features two ragas, one of which is a creation of Ravi’s, and with them Anoushka shares an intimate, heartfelt live performance in the traditional style.

Indian classical music is not written down, but has been improvised and passed down through an oral tradition for centuries; Home is a paradigm of this genre, exemplifying the unique dichotomy between the ancient structure and in-the-moment improvisations.

She will be joined on stage by musicians playing shehnai, flute, tanpura, tabla and Indian percussion.

Shankar has garnered several prestigious accolades including six Grammy? Award nominations, been recognized as the youngest, and first female, recipient of a British House of Commons Shield, was credited as an Asian Hero by Time magazine and received a Songlines Best Artist Award. By the age of 20, she had made three classical recordings and received her first Grammy nomination, becoming the first Indian female and youngest-ever nominee in the World Music category.

She was the first Indian artist to perform at the Grammy Awards. She has created a vital body of work with a prominent roster of artists such as Sting, M.I.A, Herbie Hancock, PepeHabichuela, Karsh Kale, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Joshua Bell.

Surendra Ullal