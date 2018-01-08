Please set up your API key!

India Post

Ansari first man of Asian descent to win Globe for Best Actor

Ansari first man of Asian descent to win Globe for Best Actor
January 08
11:22 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Aziz Ansari poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy for “Master of None” at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

LOS ANGELES: Indian-origin star Aziz Ansari became the first man of Asian descent to bag the trophy in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical/Comedy category for his role in “The Master of None”.

It is also the first ever Golden Globe win for the 34- year-old actor.

“I genuinely didn’t think I would win as all the websites said I was gonna lose. Also, I am glad that we won this one. To lose two of these in a row would have been a really sh***y moment for me. But this is nice. The only reason my acting is good on the show is because everyone holds me up,” Ansari said in his acceptance speech.

“I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate on season two,” he joked. The actor also thanked his parents for their support.

Ansari was nominated in the same category for the Netflix show “The Master of None” in 2016.

He was up against Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish”, Kevin Bacon of “I Love Dick”, William H Macy of “Shameless” and “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.