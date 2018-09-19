Anti-Pak protest in Jammu against brutal killing of BSF jawan

JAMMU: Activists of the Shiva Sena Dogra Front staged a protest here Wednesday against the gruesome killing of a BSF jawan along the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Ashok Gupta, the protesters took to streets at the Rani Park area in the heart of the city, set ablaze a Pakistani flag and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans to denounce the brutal killing of the jawan by the Pakistan Rangers.

The body of Head Constable Narender Kumar with bullet injuries and the throat slit was found hours after Pakistani troops targeted a BSF party that had gone ahead of the border fence to cut the tall “sarkanda” (elephant grass) in Ramgarh sector on Tuesday. PTI

