Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Anti-Pak protest in Jammu against brutal killing of BSF jawan

Anti-Pak protest in Jammu against brutal killing of BSF jawan
September 19
17:19 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: Activists of the Shiva Sena Dogra Front staged a protest here Wednesday against the gruesome killing of a BSF jawan along the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Led by Ashok Gupta, the protesters took to streets at the Rani Park area in the heart of the city, set ablaze a Pakistani flag and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans to denounce the brutal killing of the jawan by the Pakistan Rangers.
The body of Head Constable Narender Kumar with bullet injuries and the throat slit was found hours after Pakistani troops targeted a BSF party that had gone ahead of the border fence to cut the tall “sarkanda” (elephant grass) in Ramgarh sector on Tuesday. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

Epaper

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Can radical Muslims be made to introspect?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.