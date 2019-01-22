Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Anurag Basu’s next a dark comic anthology, to release on Sept 6

Anurag Basu’s next a dark comic anthology, to release on Sept 6
January 22
11:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Anurag Basu is working on a multistarrer dark comic anthology and the film will hit the screens on September 6.

The currently untitled movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Akin to Basu’s hit 2007 directorial “Life In A… Metro”, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

“It is my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It’s our first collaboration but doesn’t seems like one.

“I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always,” Basu said in a statement.

According to the makers, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi have already been signed on for the project.

The director already shot major sequences with Bachchan in Mumbai and Kolkata last year, the release stated.

Basu was shooting with Rao and Shaikh in Bhopal recently.

Details about the actors’ roles are still under wraps. More names are set to be part of the ensemble cast.

Kumar said he is looking forward to his first collaboration with the director.

“The characters, the story is so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing. We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written.

“The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team,” the producer said.

Besides Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar are also attached as co-producers.

The film is set for a box office clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer “Good News”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Edition: January 19, 2019


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Film choices are a reflection of her as a person. Read why Actress Tabu feels this. https://t.co/ux3mGOPc9g #tabu… https://t.co/G0F2WERR2j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:19 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.