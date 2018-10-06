Something went wrong with the connection!

Anurag Kashyap and partners announce dissolution of Phantom Films

October 06
12:56 2018
MUMBAI: Filmmaker partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl have decided to dissolve their joint banner Phantom Films, seven years after they set it up. The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, a press release Saturday said, without citing the reason for this decision.
Founded in 2011, the banner has produced films like “Lootera”, “Queen”, “Ugly”, “NH 10”, “Bombay Velvet”, “Masaan”, “Udta Punjab”, “Raman Raghav 2.0” and “Trapped”, among others.
Their last film as producers will be Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Super 30”. Directed by Bahl, the film has a release date of January 25, 2019.

“Vikas, Madhu, Anurag and I have decided to dissolve our partnership in Phantom and go our separate ways. It’s been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life.
“My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can’t thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years. I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times,” Motwane said in a statement.
Anurag said Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end.

“We did our best and we succeeded and we failed, but I know for sure we are all stronger and wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best,” he said.
Thanking Anurag, Motwane and Vikas for being great partners and mentors, Mantena said Phantom was the best thing that happened in his career as a producer.
“We had a glorious run for seven years and I guess sometimes even marriages end. Hope to continue to be friends and may be even collaborate on individual films in the future. We wish each other the best,” Mantena said. PTI

