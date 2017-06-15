Apple Employees arrested for selling customer data

About 22 people were arrested by the Chinese authorities, exposing a massive underground scam, which was based on the sale of Apple users’ personal data. About 22 people were held for violating the Apple users’ privacy, by illegally accessing their personal information.

Out of the 22 accused, 20 turned out to be the employees of an Apple domestic direct sales company and outsourcing company.

Apparently, the accused used an internal company computer system to gather users’ names, phone numbers, Apple IDs, and other data, which they sold as part of a scam worth more than 50 million yuan ($7.36 million).

It hasn’t been specified if the data belongs to the Chinese people or the foreign Apple customers. –News Source

