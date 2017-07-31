Apple to pay $506 million to University of Wisconsin

Apple Inc. has been ordered by the court to pay $506 million to the University of Wisconsin for infringing on a patent owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s patent licensing arm, more than doubling the damages initially imposed on Apple by a jury.

A US District Judge William Conley in Madison added $272 million more to a $234 million jury verdict the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation won against Apple in October 2015. Conley said WARF is owed additional damages plus interest because Apple continued to infringe the patent, which relates to computer processor technology, until it expired in December 2016.

While Apple is going to appeal Conley’s ruling, Apple’s spokesperson hasn’t given a comment about it. –News Source

