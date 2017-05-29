Ariana Grande tour suspended post Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande has decided to postpone several dates of her European tour after the Manchester bombing that took place during her concert on Monday.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our respects to those lost,” her management stated.

Apparently, the concerts that were supposed to take place through 5th June, 2017, in London, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland have been canceled. The tour will get back on its feet on 7th June, 2017, in Paris.

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence,” the statement read. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.” –News Source

