Arjun Rampal for support to CRY efforts

LOS ALTOS,CA: CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc (CRY America), a 501(c) (3) , a non-profit that works towards ensuring underprivileged children get their basic rights hosted their Annual Gala Dinner at Amber India, Los Altos, Silicon Valley on June 3.

Celebrity guest Arjun Rampal joined CRY America to support the cause & amplify the voices of underprivileged children. Other speakers for the evening included Shefali Sunderlal, President of CRY America and Dr. Rolee Singh, Program Director, Project SSRF. The annual event witnessed high profile guests come together to support the cause of children. The evening raised $50,000 in pledge and $15,000 from live auction, which will be directed toward funding several projects that ensure lasting change.

India has made tremendous economic strides in the last decade, but its children continue to battle the deprivation of their rights. Millions of children are forced into labor, mal-nourishment, abuse and illiteracy. Speaking at Pledge 2017, Shefali Sunderlal, president of CRY America said: “Only 54 percent of children complete their education in India due to obstacles such as child labor, child marriage, and distance from schools and gender discrimination.

CRY America works with grass-root projects, communities and local authorities to ensure children have quality education, healthcare and are protected from causes which hinder their development.” With the support of over 20,885 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 660,632 children living across 3,350 villages and slums through support to about 73 Projects in India and USA. She thanked all the volunteers, donors and media partners for their continued support.

Apart from raising awareness for this worthy cause, it was a memorable evening with dinner, cocktails, live auction, Bollywood entertainment, music and dancing. Auction items featured were generous donations such as a signed cricket bat autographed by Gundappa Vishwanath, Jewelry by Surat Diamond, paintings by noted Indian artists Vasudev and fashion ensembles by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

There was a live skype call session with Project SSRF’s Rolee Singh from Varanasi, who explained the challenges faced by girl child and the measures taken by them to address the same.

Addressing the gathering, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal said, “Only when children are given the right opportunities do they realize their full potential, aim for their dreams and achieve them. Raising awareness and fund support to CRY is a step forward in ensuring that children get these opportunities and a chance at a healthy, successful life.”

Lack of education and healthcare holds back the development of children. Together, we have a powerful voice and the resources to help organizations like CRY ensure that children have the right to live, learn, grow and play. Support CRY America and make a difference in a child’s life and your own,” he urged.

CRY America is an organization that has stood the test of time and delivers support that brings lasting change and empowerment in the communities it serves, not just short-term fixes. CRY has made a choice to be a link between the millions of underprivileged children in India and Indians around the world that can provide resources and thousands of dedicated people and organizations at the grassroots level who are struggling to function for lack of them.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments