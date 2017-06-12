Army all set for two and a half front war: Indian Army Chief

New Delhi: In a recent interaction with the media, the Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat declared that the Indian Army is fully prepared to face any type of external, as well as internal threats to the country.

“Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war.” he stated.

He also added that they have certain effective devices to alleviate a hostile situation. “Even the PM has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border,” said the Army Chief.

He began discussing about 17 Strike Corps, a new type, which is being created especially for mountain warfare. He said, “It is being raised from scratch. The recruitments are on. As it is, to prepare an army soldier it takes about three years from recruitment process to training and then orienting and finally their deployment.”

General Rawat plans on modernizing his army, adding that the government has been supportive in every manner. “Make in India is a good initiative, it will give results in two to three years,” he said. -ANI

