Army chief dismisses UN report on alleged rights violations in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat slammed the UN report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, dubbing it as “motivated”.

The human rights record of the Indian Army, he said, was well known to the people of Kashmir and to the international community

“I don’t need to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well known to all of you; it is well known to the people of Kashmir, and to the international community. I don’t think we should get too concerned about the report, some of these reports are motivated,” Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event here

The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board, he maintained

In a report released earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Council talked about alleged human rights violations in both Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir and sought an international inquiry into these abuses

India had vehemently rejected the report as “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the report was “overtly prejudiced” and seeks to build a “false narrative”. PTI

Comments

comments