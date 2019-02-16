Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Army deploys 9 security columns in Jammu

Army deploys 9 security columns in Jammu
February 16
12:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: The Army has deployed nine security columns with air support in Jammu following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwama in the Valley in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said.

Earlier, curfew was imposed in the city after stray incidents of violence and torching of vehicles.

“The Army has reacted promptly. Nine Internal Security Columns (ISCs) of the Army from Tiger division were deployed in Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatika and other areas of Jammu city. They have been provided air support from the White Knight Corps,” a senior army officer said.

Flag marches were conducted by the security columns, he said.

“The proactive approach of the state police, divisional commissioner, collector’s office and the Army has ensured that the situation remains in control,” he said.

The officer said helicopters and utility armoured vehicles of the Army were also deployed to monitor the situation.

Earlier in the day, incidents of stone pelting and clashes between different factions were reported. The police resorted to cane charge and teargas shelling to disperse crowds. Nine persons were injured in the clashes, officials said.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) had called for a complete shut down of Jammu city on Friday, protesting the death of CRPF men. The bandh was marked by processions by various political parties, he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.