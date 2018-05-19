Army officer injured preventing robbery on board train, accused held

NEW DELHI: Four persons, accused of a robbery on board the CSTM-Amritsar Express recently during which an Army lieutenant who had tried to thwart their plan was injured, were held today, the Northern Railway said.

On May 6, the 11057 Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus Amristar Express was stopped between Palwal Faridabad stations when two miscreants boarded its A1 Coach and tried to steal the purse of a lady passenger.

Lt Ashish Kumar of 18 Medical Regiment of the Army, who was travelling in the same coach, tried to apprehend the criminals, the Northern Railway said in a statement.

The criminals escaped after stabbing him on his hands, it said.

On the complaint of Lt Kumar, GRP Faridabad registered an FIR. Today a team of RPF and GRP apprehended the four accused – Amit Kumar, Parveen Sharma, Rajesh Kumar and Kirodi alias Raja.

Amit Kumar and Parveen admitted their involvement in the above incident and it was found that they were habitual offenders against passengers in Palwal -Faridabad section, the statement said.

All accused are being handed over to GRP Faridabad for further action.PTI

Comments

comments