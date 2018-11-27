Army women

Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of her movie ‘Uri’, says it will be a special film for her career. “With the way content is evolving and such compelling stories coming out, there’s great need for stories of stronger women,” she said in a statement.

The 29-year-old actress is inspired by two women Punita Arora, the first woman in India to attain the rank of Lt. Genaral in the Indian Army and Priya Jhingan who wrote a letter to the then Army Chief in 1992 to be accepted as a woman in the armed forces and a year later she became the first Indian woman to have joined the Army.

Yami said that when she was shooting for ‘Uri’, she was very intrigued with the stories of personnel from the armed forces. ‘Uri’ also stars Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes.

Comments

comments