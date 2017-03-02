Ash Kalra announces emergency service

FREMONT, CA: Following Coyote Creek floods, Assemblymember Ash Kalra has announced emergency service measures as he says, emergency preparedness is critical because flooding remains a concern.

“Many areas are still unsafe to access and it is advised that residents should not return to their homes until authorities determine that it is safe to do so. Flood water and homes, cars, and belongings that have been flooded should be treated as contaminated,” he says on his website.

He has listed the following emergency measures.

• To report downed trees and flooding, call (408) 794-1900 (24-hour number)

• If you have an emergency or a tree is in the roadway, please call 911 immediately

• To reach PG&E to report lines down and obtain updates on power outages in your area, please call (800) 743-5000

Residents and businesses are encouraged to visit the Santa Clara Valley Water District for more information.

You may register your mobile phone for emergency notifications through the Alert Santa Clara County (SCC) system.

The California Office of Emergency Services has established a Local Assistance Center to assist those impacted by the flood, and the EDD will be one of the participating agencies. The EDD staff will be on site to provide information and assist individuals with their Unemployment Insurance claims and any employment services they may need. Staff will also be available to answer any tax related questions local business owners may have.

DMV Local Assistance Center

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will offer limited services to San José area flooding victims at an assistance center opened at the Shirakawa Center, located at 2072 Lucretia Avenue, in San Jose. At the assistance center, affected customers will be able to order, replacement driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registration and title, substitute license plates and stickers, and disabled person placards. In addition, they can acquire vehicle disposal paperwork, driver record printouts and submit change of address forms. Only payments of cash, check or money orders will be accepted. These services are also available at local DMV field offices.

