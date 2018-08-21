Ashwiny Tiwari sets to work with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is set to work with Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in her next titled “Panga”. The film, Fox Star Studios, revolves around “a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true”.

“I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique,” Ashwiny said in a statement.

Kangana, who will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player in the movie, said she was moved by the story. “When Ashwiny narrated the story of ‘Panga’, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and has always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film.

“Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’.’Panga’ is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a national-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team,” she said. Jassie Gill, who is playing Kangana’s husband in the film, said the film is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios revealed they approached Ashwiny about a year ago with an initial draft of “Panga”. “The idea was that almost all great achievers in any field credit their success to their family which is what resonated with Ashwiny as she developed the script further with Nikhil Mehrotra. Kangana herself did not hesitate for a second when we narrated the script to her and we’re delighted to have her and Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta join the Fox Star Studios family on this journey!” she said. “Panga” is scheduled to release next year. PTI

Comments

comments