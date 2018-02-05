Something went wrong with the connection!

Asia’s oldest arch dam to “screen” laser show

February 05
05:25 2018
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wall of a 555 foot high arch dam in Kerala, the oldest such one in Asia, will soon turn as the screen of a laser show depicting the eventful history of the southern state.

The magnificent arch dam in high-range Idukki, the second such dam in the world, is getting ready to turn a tourist hotspot by hosting the laser show on its sprawling wall.

If the project becomes a reality, it will be the biggest screen in the world to host such a laser show, official sources said.

Located between the huge ‘Kuravan’ and ‘Kurathi’ hills across the river Periyar, the 555 foot high and 650 foot wide Idukki dam is considered as a technological marvel.

The commercial operations of the power house was commissioned in 1976 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Hydel Tourism Department, under the Kerala State Electricity Board, has submitted a detailed project report to the state Tourism Department for the comprehensive development of the dam area, including commencing of the laser show.

The report of the Rs 26 crore project would be submitted to the Centre soon for the funds, a senior official said.

“The laser show is planned to be screened on the dam wall surface, which is 500 feet high and 600 feet wide. It will be the biggest such screen in the world,” Kerala Hydel Tourism Director, K J Jose told PTI.

Besides the history of Kerala, the story of the evolution of hydel projects in the state and the formation of KSEB would also be told through the laser show, he said.

Three shows, with a duration of 30 minutes, is planned daily.

At least 200-300 people can watch the show at one go sitting at the downstream of the dam, he said.

“People will be able to view the show even 26 km away from the dam site,” the official said.

Besides the laser show, the Hydel Tourism also plans to set up an amphitheatre, shopping complex and a glass aquarium in the two-acre area in front of the arch dam.

The aquarium is planned in such a way that people can walk over the toughened glass laid over it and watch the underwater species, the official added.-PTI

