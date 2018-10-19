Assam Rifles hands over 15 trained horses to Myanmar army

IMPHAL: In a move to strengthen bilateral ties, the Indian Army has handed over fifteen trained horses to its Myanmarese counterpart at a ceremonial function at Moreh town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, along the India-Myanmar border, an official release said.

The ceremony, organized by Assam Rifles on Thursday, was aimed at enhancing “mutual trust and bonding between the armies” of the two Asian neighbours, the release issued by the paramilitary force said.

The horses, which reached Moreh town on Wednesday from Hempur in Uttarakhand, were selected by a Myanmarese delegation during their visit to Remount Training School and Remount Veterinary Corps in the northern state in September.

They were “provided on sale to the Myanmar army as part of defence foreign co-operation measures” between the two nations, the release said.

The Hempur establishment has a “rich experience of 240 years” in breeding and training of horses and dogs for the Indian Army and its counterparts in the neighbouring nations.

In 2017, too, the army had gifted 15 ceremonial horses and 15 sniffer dogs to Myanmar, it added. PTI

