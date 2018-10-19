Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Assam Rifles hands over 15 trained horses to Myanmar army

Assam Rifles hands over 15 trained horses to Myanmar army
October 19
10:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

IMPHAL: In a move to strengthen bilateral ties, the Indian Army has handed over fifteen trained horses to its Myanmarese counterpart at a ceremonial function at Moreh town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, along the India-Myanmar border, an official release said.

The ceremony, organized by Assam Rifles on Thursday, was aimed at enhancing “mutual trust and bonding between the armies” of the two Asian neighbours, the release issued by the paramilitary force said.

The horses, which reached Moreh town on Wednesday from Hempur in Uttarakhand, were selected by a Myanmarese delegation during their visit to Remount Training School and Remount Veterinary Corps in the northern state in September.

They were “provided on sale to the Myanmar army as part of defence foreign co-operation measures” between the two nations, the release said.

The Hempur establishment has a “rich experience of 240 years” in breeding and training of horses and dogs for the Indian Army and its counterparts in the neighbouring nations.

In 2017, too, the army had gifted 15 ceremonial horses and 15 sniffer dogs to Myanmar, it added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravan Dahan 2018

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.