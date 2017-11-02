At this stage of my life I am not left with many desires: SRK

MUMBAI: From being an outsider to becoming one of the biggest stars of Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey has been quite colorful and the actor is content with the way life has treated him.

Shah Rukh, who turned 52 today, said no one is “invincible” in this world and even if the fame he has fades away soon, he will be happy with what he has achieved.

“I believe if the stardom ends today, tomorrow or six years later, it should be a good trip. It should satisfy me and most people who watch me. It is not invincibility, it is just the way you think every morning to keep yourself going.

“Otherwise, at this stage of my life and career, there are not very many wants or desires that I have left. I have a beautiful family, money, fame, name, businesses running and I am still physically strong. God has been extremely kind to me,” Shah Rukh told PTI in an interview held earlier.

The actor said not money or economics of cinema, but his desire to entertain people motivates him to keep working.

“I need to make sure that I do this with the belief that I have to keep doing this for the rest of my life. Otherwise, I can lose interest in it…

“I look forward to entertaining myself and through that entertaining lots of people for a lot of time. Not for the reason of material or commerce, but because I feel from inside.”

Shah Rukh along with wife Gauri and his children rang in his birthday last night. Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia attended the party at his Alibaug farmhouse.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s untitled film where he plays a vertically challenged man.-PTI

