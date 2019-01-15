Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort

Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed with invigorating views of the splendid mountain range of the Himalayas.

Auli is often compared with best ski resorts of the world by the foreigners. It hosted the First SAF Winter Games in 2011. The slopes of Auli provide enough thrills to professional skiers and novices alike.

The Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) conducts 7 and 14 days skiing courses at Auli and special provisions for day tourists are also available. The conditions for skiing are perfect. A 500 m long ski-lift and an 800 m long chair-lift link the upper and lower slopes. GMVN takes care of this resort and they have imported snow beater to maintain slopes.

Walking through the misty slope provides one with the imposing spectacles of some of the lofty mountain ranges like Nanda Devi, Mana Paravat and Kamat. The best time to visit Auli is throughout the year except monsoons. But if you want to enjoy the eternal bliss of snow then visit Auli from December end to March. For winters, tourists are advised to bring heavy woolens, caps, socks, gloves, mufflers, pullovers, trousers, wind proof jackets, sunglasses, snow boots, torch and a whistle for personal use.

Auli Ropeway

Auli boasts the Asia’s highest and longest cable car covering a distance of 4km. This cable car wonder is named as Gondola. It also has a Chair Lift and a Ski-Lift. The ropeway connects Auli with Joshimath; the journey taking just 15-20 minutes.

Auli ropeway has ten towers of self-supporting steel structures. The enchanting Himalayas are distinctly visible while traveling in Gondola. Auli also offers the luxury of an 800mts long chair lift linking the lower ski slopes with the upper region. This Chair Lift has remote-controlled hydraulic and pneumatic braking system, making it safe to travel. A storm warning device is also attached with it. The ropeway of Auli helps tourists to explore the region with unique and unsurpassed experience.

Places to See

Gurso Bugyal: 3km trek from Auli will lead you to the picturesque Gurso Bugyal. Views of the imposing Himalayas like Nanda Devi, Trishul and Dron Parvat are invigorating from Gurso Bugyal. Gurso Bugyal transforms to a green pastureland during spring season and wears sheets of snow during the winters. Perched at an elevation of 3,056mts above sea level it has mixed forest of oak and conifer. Gurso Bugyal is only 1.5km from the last tower of Gondola ropeway.

Chattrakund: It is a small lake holding crystal clear water. Chattrakund is situated just 1km ahead of Gurso Bugyal. Located amidst jungle this mysterious lake is blessed with fairy tale surroundings.

Kwani Bugyal: It is a popular destination situated 12kms from Gurso Bugyal at an elevation of 3,380mts above sea level. The best time to visit Kwani Bugyal is June and September.

Chenab Lake: One must pass through the last village of Joshimath, Dang Village to reach Chenab Lake. The place is still unknown and it is inaccessible by motorable roads. Therefore, Chenab Lake does not see many tourists but the virginity of this place makes it an enchanting spot.

Joshimath: Joshimath is one of the four ‘maths’ created by Adi Shankaracharya. Joshimath is the home of Shri Badrinath during winters. It is situated at an elevation of 1,890mts above sea level. Do visit Kalpavriksha and Narsingh temple while a visit to Joshimath. It is situated 14kms from Joshimath.

The best season to visit Auli is all through the year. Tourist attraction in Auli is Snow Skiing and is best during November to March.

How to Reach

By Air: Jolly Grant Airport is the nearest Airport to Auli situated at a distance of 286kms. It is well connected to Delhi with daily flights.

By Rail: The nearest railway station is Rishikesh. Rishikesh railway station is situated 264kms before Auli on NH58.\

By Road: Auli is well connected by motorable roads with major destinations of Uttarakhand state. Buses to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Srinagar are available from ISBT Kashmiri Gate in Delhi.

