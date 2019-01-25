Something went wrong with the connection!

Aviation growth engine for development: Rao

January 25
11:35 2019
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development.
Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day Global Aviation Summit here, he said the global aviation industry is ushering in an era of rapid expansion.
“The civil aviation ministry anticipates that in the next two decades, air passenger traffic in India will grow to 1.12 billion passengers per year from the current 187 million passengers.

“Needless to say, this will open up tremendous opportunities for investment in infrastructure development and upgradation in the years to come.
The industry will also require a large pool of skilled manpower,” Rao said. The key sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development, he said.
He noted that tourism and aviation industries can complement each other and create numerous opportunities for employment and income generation for people.

The governor emphasized the need to intensify the search for alternative fuels and shift from jet fuel to bio-fuels in coming years to help reduce aviation emissions.
The International Civil Aviation Organization has predicted a 100 per cent increase in global air travel by the year 2030, he said. Rao suggested that the Global Aviation Summit can be held annually and that Maharashtra could be the permanent venue for the event.
Addressing the session, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu appealed to the stakeholders to take it as a collective responsibility to fulfill the ambition of everybody to fly.

He said the “Vision 2040” document articulates a vision for India, but taking into account the global and integrated nature of the aviation sector, it could also be a road map for all.
Prabhu further said given the rising trend in global trade, the government’s air cargo policy is going to be an important driver of future growth. PTI

