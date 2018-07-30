Ileana D’Cruz says she has been criticised for her body type and is trying to learn to love herself. She took to her Instagram stories, where she interacted with her fans over a question-and-answer session.

A user asked if she ever faced flak for having an “awkward” body, Ileana replied: “Firstly, I don’t have an ‘awkward’ body type. Nobody does. Secondly, I have been criticised for by my body type. But I am trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else’s ideals.” The Raid actress has been vocal about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder for 15 years. She has also openly spoken about facing depression.

A fan asked what advice Ileana would give to someone who suffers from severe anxiety, she said: “Get help. See a psychiatrist.”

