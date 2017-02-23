AYUSH ministry invites global drug makers to set up plants in India

NEW DELHI: AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik today invited drug manufacturers from across the world to set up their plants in the country under the ‘Make In India’ initiative for production of traditional medicines.

Naik was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day World Integrated Medicine Forum on Regulation of Homoeopathic Medicinal Products here.

“We welcome with open arms those international manufactures who are willing to open their plants in India under ‘Make in India’ policy of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are committed to provide all kinds of support for these endeavors,” he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia Convention of the United States (HPCUS) and two Indian bodies- Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) – for cooperation in the field of homoeopathic medicine.

According to the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), the use of homoeopathy is steadily growing in India.

The sector exhibited an annual growth rate of 26.3 per cent last year, it said.

Lawmakers, regulators, manufacturers, pharmacopeial experts from various regulatory authorities and pharmaceutical industries from 25 countries are participating in the event which began today.

While the focus of the event is on strengthening regulatory mechanisms, other topics of discussion include trade opportunities, reforming policies and ensuring greater accessibility.

“Regulatory provisions still need more strengthening.

Lack of well-defined and well-adhered regulatory framework can be a deterrent in growth of homoeopathy,” Joint Secretary AK Ganeriwala said at the event.–PTI