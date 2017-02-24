B-Town slams CBFC decision to refuse certificate to ‘Lipstick…

MUMBAI: Filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Sudhir Mishra, Neeraj Ghaywan among others have criticized the censor board’s decision to refuse certificate to Prakash Jha’s production “Lipstick Under My Burkha”.

The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, was denied certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for allegedly being “lady oriented” and containing “abusive words”.

Taking an aim at the CBFC, Benegal said, “The censor board should certify the film not censor it. I’m against censorship of movies, to stop any film from being released is not justifiable.”

Mishra questioned the board saying it does not have the right to stop talented and young directors from showcasing their work.

“What right does anybody have to stop imaginative, young talented directors like Alankrita from exhibiting her film. The point is not whether you (CBFC) like it or not… The youth has a right to express themselves,” Mishra said.

“Masaan” director Ghaywan rallied support for Alankrita and tweeted, “@alankrita601’s film #LipstickUnderMyBurkha that won an award for gender equality is being mansplained over being ‘Lady oriented’. Irony!”

“I condemn the denial of #CensorCertificate to @prakashjha27 ‘s film #LipstickUndermyBurkha. It’s an act of arrogance by Pahalaj Nihalani,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit posted on Twitter.

Screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover said the film will go to Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) and get the clearance but the government will not act on the board.

“‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, with a fantastic trailer, already won an award on Gender Equality at @MumbaiFilmFest.

“The film will go to FCAT, win the case. GOI will promise to change CBFC, some gullible folks will celebrate & then…NOTHING. REPEAT till infinity,” he posted on Twitter.

Actress Dia Mirza tweeted, “News agencies need to stop calling it the ‘Censor’ board. It is a ‘Certification’ board.

The CBFC is confused as is.”

“Lipstick Under My Burkha” an award winning film by Alankrita Shrivastava refused a Certificate for these unfathomable reasons,” actress Renuka Shahane wrote.

Sharing a screen shot of the CBFC’s letter in which the reasons of the denial is listed, Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “Below is the reason CBFC listed for denying #LipstickUnderMyBurkha a release. Keep your barf bag ready…”

“Lipstick Under My Burkha” stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey and Shashank Arora.–PTI