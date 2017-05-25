Please set up your API key!

India Post

Baahubali 2: Hindi Version sets record for Highest 4th Friday

May 25
10:05 2017
Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has set the record for the highest 4th Friday. Challenging the upcoming flicks, the movie has earned as much as Rs 4 crore on its 4th Friday.

While the first week’s total collection was a stunning Rs 246.47 crore, it was followed by Rs 142.52 crore during the second week and Rs 67.25 crore at the end of the third week.

With such huge earning in India and abroad, it’s quite obvious that the cast and crew of the movie is now enjoying a relaxing vacation overseas.

