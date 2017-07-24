Baahubali: The Beginning’s jump claims one’s life

We often get influenced by the movies we see, believing that the reel life is exactly like the real life. Baahubali: The Beginning’s infamous jump by the lead, Prabhas, from one cliff to another was quite a highlight of the movie.

According to a report, a tourist was trying to imitate the scene at the Mahuli Waterfall and lost his life due to it.

The eyewitnesses have informed the police that they saw him jumping from a height and failed to land on his feet, going underwater and his friends had got his body out. But the deceased’s brother, Mahendra alleged that it must have been a planned attack or someone might have accidentally or playfully pushed him down. –News Source

