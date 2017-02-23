Badiani shines at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK: Indiaspopup.com, a premier online destination for luxury designer wear showcased Prema Badiani’s “Root Cause” collection at the Indian Consulate in New York City.

Based out of New York, Indiaspopup.com, promotes talented Indian designers by showcasing their work on an international level and Badiani’s collection was the first in a series of such events.

“We are very proud of the craftsmanship and creativity of our Indian designers and hope to make a major dent in the global fashion market,” said Dr. Shweta Reddy, Founder of Indiaspopup.com.

The event was held at the Consulate as part of the New York Fashion week and helped open an avenue for an entire community of Indian Textile makers.

Her label “Premal Badiani ” has become synonymous with sophisticated drama, feminine motifs, unabashed grandeur and contemporary structure. Her enthusiasm for fashion resonates in her designs, resplendent with signature layering, dazzling embellishments, intricate draping and exquisite attention to detail.

Driven by artistic, modern and luxurious design and style, couture-like

quality and a high level of customer service, her label holds an impeccable customer appeal.

“Mine is a lifestyle brand, born out of passion for creation and design, inspired by the rich heritage of India. It’s an exclusive blend of luxury, opulence, intricate craftsmanship, exquisite embroideries with fresh cuts and the finest quality of fabrics and global designs that define modern Indian couture”, said Badiani.

Badiani has also joined hands with NGO [email protected] foundation led by the successful entrepreneur Viral S. Desai who has been persistently making

tremendous efforts with his various initiatives in the field of environmental awareness to bring in the 360-degree sustainability in the society. The brand is honored to announce an association with the ‘Clean India, Green India’ initiative.

On their platform, Indiaspopup features several super talented designers including Falguni & Shane Peacock, Rohit Ghandi, Rahul Khanna, Varun Bahl, Anupama Dayal , Gaurav Gupta and of course Premul Badiani. Designs which are carefully chosen are put together on a single platform to make shopping a great experience for all.

The event also featured Mirza Ghalib wines from Sufi Wine Group.

India Post News Service