Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Modi kicks off Rs 33,000cr metro, low-cost housing projects in Mumbai KALYAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for two metro lines and affordable housing projects entailing investment of over Rs 33,000 crore in the megapolis. At an event held...
  • Bailable warrant against Gautam Gambhir NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued bailable warrants against retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir for not appearing before it despite repeated summons in a case related to alleged cheating of...
  • NITI Aayog tips for boosting affordable housing NEW DELHI: The government should consider a sub-category under Priority Sector Lending (PSL) for boosting affordable housing sector in the country, the NITI Aayog has suggested in its ‘Strategy for New...
  • DDA plans next housing scheme in two phases NEW DELHI: The next housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority is likely to be launched in two phases, with about 10,000 flats to be offered in the first lot....
  • India rejects Pak claim over Jinnah House NEW DELHI: India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s claim of ownership of the Jinnah House in Mumbai and said the property belongs to it. “Pakistan has no locus standi as far as...
  • ‘PM housing project has created 6 cr jobs’ NEW DELHI: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) is believed to have generated employment for over six crore people in the country, the government told Lok Sabha. Union Minister Hardeep...
  • Band, baaja & business season NEW DELHI: ‘Tis the season to be jolly and perhaps also to be married or at least attend one of the many big fat Indian weddings, gilded with glitter and...
  • What Bollywood will offer in 2019 As the year inches towards its end, the slate has already been chalked up for a shower full of Bollywood products for the first three months of 2019. Since the...
  • Star Channels to stream only on Hotstar NEW YORK: Hotstar, the go-to streaming platform for the South Asian Diaspora, will now be the exclusive destination in the US for favorite shows from the Star India network including...
  • Eros launches quality short stories under Quickie Special Feature MUMBAI: Eros International, a Global Indian Entertainment Company, has announced that Eros Now, its digital over-the-top distribution service, is further expanding its content strategy with the launch of...
  

Bailable warrant against Gautam Gambhir

Bailable warrant against Gautam Gambhir
December 28
12:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued bailable warrants against retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir for not appearing before it despite repeated summons in a case related to alleged cheating of flat buyers in a real estate project.
In a complaint, 17 flat buyers alleged that they had paid around Rs 1.98 crore for booking flats in an upcoming project at Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area in 2011 but the housing project did not take off.

Gambhir was a director and brand ambassador in a joint project of Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt Ltd and H R Infracity Pvt Ltd, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of Rs 1.98 crore on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.
“Considering the fact that accused Gautam Gambhir has not been appearing in this case repeatedly and he has not appeared even despite dismissal of his exemption application on last date of hearing, therefore, issue bailable warrant for Rs 10,000 against the accused with one surety in the like amount for next date of hearing,” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana said.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on January 24.
The complainants had alleged that “the project was extensively promoted and advertised and Gambhir, as the brand ambassador, helped in attracting and inviting buyers to invest in the project”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Modi kicks off Rs 33,000cr metro, low-cost housing projects in Mumbai KALYAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for two metro lines and affordable housing projects entailing investment of over Rs 33,000 crore in the megapolis. At an event held...
  • Bailable warrant against Gautam Gambhir NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued bailable warrants against retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir for not appearing before it despite repeated summons in a case related to alleged cheating of...
  • NITI Aayog tips for boosting affordable housing NEW DELHI: The government should consider a sub-category under Priority Sector Lending (PSL) for boosting affordable housing sector in the country, the NITI Aayog has suggested in its ‘Strategy for New...
  • DDA plans next housing scheme in two phases NEW DELHI: The next housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority is likely to be launched in two phases, with about 10,000 flats to be offered in the first lot....
  • India rejects Pak claim over Jinnah House NEW DELHI: India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s claim of ownership of the Jinnah House in Mumbai and said the property belongs to it. “Pakistan has no locus standi as far as...
  • ‘PM housing project has created 6 cr jobs’ NEW DELHI: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) is believed to have generated employment for over six crore people in the country, the government told Lok Sabha. Union Minister Hardeep...
  • Band, baaja & business season NEW DELHI: ‘Tis the season to be jolly and perhaps also to be married or at least attend one of the many big fat Indian weddings, gilded with glitter and...
  • What Bollywood will offer in 2019 As the year inches towards its end, the slate has already been chalked up for a shower full of Bollywood products for the first three months of 2019. Since the...
  • Star Channels to stream only on Hotstar NEW YORK: Hotstar, the go-to streaming platform for the South Asian Diaspora, will now be the exclusive destination in the US for favorite shows from the Star India network including...
  • Eros launches quality short stories under Quickie Special Feature MUMBAI: Eros International, a Global Indian Entertainment Company, has announced that Eros Now, its digital over-the-top distribution service, is further expanding its content strategy with the launch of...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.