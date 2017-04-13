India Post

CHANDIGARH: Devotees across Punjab and Haryana today thronged gurdwaras, including Golden Temple at Amritsar, to mark the festival of Baisakhi which is being celebrated with joy and enthusiasm.

For the predominant Sikh population of Punjab, Baisakhi is a big festival as it marks the foundation day of Khalsa panth or Sikh order by tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Farmers are jubilant over the festival as for them it marks the start of harvest season.

The Sikh community celebrated Baisakhi by participating in the special prayer meets and Baisakhi processions.

In Amritsar, several devotees paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple.

In the villages of Punjab and Haryana, cries of ‘Jatta aayi Baisakhi’ reverberated in the skies as gaily-dressed men and women moved towards the fields to celebrate the occasion.

In some villages, performance of traditional folk dance ‘Bhangra’ and ‘Gidda’ was performed by men and women respectively.

Taking an early bath in ponds or rivers, people visited gurdwaras to express gratitude to the Almighty for the bountiful harvest and to pray for prosperity and good times in future.

At several places in Punjab colorful Baisakhi fairs were also organized to celebrate the day.

People participated in these fairs with a lot of enthusiasm.

After Ardas (prayer as per Sikh rituals) and distribution of Karah Parshad (sweet pudding), langar (community kitchen) was served.

People greeted friends and relatives by exchanging a box of sweets or other traditional gifts.

The Khalsa Panth was founded in Anandpur Sahib in 1699.–PTI

