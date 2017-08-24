Bajpayee proud to see Ind-Ams celebrating I-Day

FREMONT, CA: Prominent Bollywood Actor Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in Silicon Valley, California on the occasion of potpourri of celebrations put together by the Festival of Globe Team. The actor enjoyed participating in the wide range of events that inter alia included the Film Festival, Facebook and Google Summit, Red Carpet Gala Award Night and India Independence Day Parade and Fair.

As a Grand Marshall of the Parade, Manoj congratulated the people of Indian roots in America for having kept up the esteemed sentiment of hoisting the tri-colored Indian Flag and showcasing the ultimate diversity and glory via multicultural, multi-state, multi-lingual and multi-colored floats.

The actor felt extreme pride and expressed his heart-felt gratitude to Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder and Convener of FoG, for the honor given to him across borders on the landmark 25th year of FoG Extravaganza from Aug 5-13.

When asked about his best moments with FoG, Bajpayee mentioned that meeting people of India most of who go through struggle and fight great odds to be able to celebrate festivals like this is a big thing. He emphasized the principle – Truth always Wins! The anchor tried to get some Bollywood insights into his career and lifestyle.

Manoj was frank in stating about the 120 feet fall that he made in the movie ‘Aks’ that led to a major vertigo! Amitabh Bachchan told him that nothing would happen. So he was tied up to a rope and let go! The actor exclaimed while describing the experience as “Scary!”

Recalling his moments with the serious actress Tabu in films like ‘Dil pe Mat le Yaar’ and ‘Ghaath’, Bajpayee revealed that she has been a great friend. “I can call her at 3 am or 3 pm!”, says Manoj in a very relaxed fashion. He disclosed about his upcoming projects some of which are also with Tabu namely Aiyaary (with Neeraj Pandey), Love Sonia and In the Shadows (story of a Delhi Boy based in Los Angeles).

Although he appears to be stern from his image derived from some of the characters he has played in movies, Manoj Bajpayee was very personable and nice. The reasoning behind Manoj’s humbling gesture could possibly be his belief of not judging his characters but simply playing them as stated by him during his visit to Google Headquarters. The actor has strongly urged the people to watch out the fantastic cinema that he is bringing out next year.

When asked about his wife Neha, who has acted in blockbusters like Fizza and Kareeb, Manoj became a little defensive and said that he would proudly stick to her original name Shabana and that she would make her move back to the industry after few years of break due to parenting. (The couple is blessed with a girl child).

Bajpayee, recipient of two National Film Awards and four Filmfare awards was questioned at the FoG Summit on how to spark creativity. Initially, the actor shirked from answering anything saying on a rather light note that he would abstain from giving any kind of advice in keeping with Osho’s philosophy! But then he said that the key is to listen to your inner self and to your heart. “I can consider myself a rebel. I get up in the morning and if I think of going in the park alone, I don’t listen to my wife, I just go in the park. Sometime(s), I think of taking my daughter to the market, I immediately do it. Listening to your heart, not your mind is the beginning point.” Dwelling on his life experiences and tenets, Bajpayee also said that being judgmental over people, actions and beliefs is detrimental to openness of mind.

Bajpayee draws inspiration from leaders and orators like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and saints like Osho. During a very interesting session on the words of wisdom, Manoj recalled a dialog from his movie ‘Rajneeti’ rendered in Atalji’s speaking style followed by a huge round of applause by the audience – “kya khod khod ke keechar uchhal rahe hain hum par, Magar aasman mein thukne walon ko nahin pata ki palat ke thook unhi ke oopar girega – Karara jawab milega ” (meaning if you tarnish anyone’s image or harm anyone, it comes back to you with a thud!).

Superstar Manoj Bajpayee is known for variety of roles that he has done in Veer Zara, Zubeida, Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Bandit Queen, Dus Kahaniyaan and many more. However, he mostly portrays the character of a rural man with strong moral values.

During his struggling days as an upcoming actor, he had also done the famous soap opera ‘Swabhiman’ by Mahesh Bhatt. He has also provided the voice of Ram in the animation film ‘Ramayana: The Epic’. Besides the mainstream Bollywood, the actor has also done some movies in Tollywood and other regional cinema.

Jasleen Khanuja

