Bal Vihar celebrates Republic Day with gusto

ST LOUIS: Center for Indian Cultural Education- Bal Vihar of St. Louis celebrated India’s 68th Republic Day last month in the presence of 500+ participants that included St. Louis leaders such as Bert Vescolani – CEO of St. Louis Science Center, Beth Rodriguez, CEO and Interfaith Consultant at Interfaith Quest.

The guests included Bal Vihar teachers who were providing services in 1992 when the school was established. The event was held at Ladue Middle school in Ladue, MO.

Bal Vihar school children displayed different cultures, languages and more of the United States of India. Students and parents together exhibited booths of different states of India such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and more where they displayed culture, food, history, and clothing of these states. Children’s enthusiasm was outstanding when Bal Vihar ensemble performed the Indian national anthem, patriotic songs and the flag hoisting ceremony in the presence of the dignitaries.

There was excitement among parents and children alike to display their states and be proud of United States of India.

Bal Vihar of St. Louis school is focused on its vision of instilling Asian Indian culture in children and has been serving the St. Louis community for the last 25 years. This voluntary non-profit organization, has graduated more than 1000 students over period and its enrollment is growing in the community.

Focused on diversity and community service under the leadership of professional volunteers, Bal Vihar has earned significant respect in St. Louis where it holds programs in collaboration with the St. Louis Arts Center and St. Louis Science Center, Interfaith community. The school has been a role model for a few Bal Vihar schools in US such as Ohio, South Carolina and more where it provides guidance and support organizations where focus is our culture.

To celebrate the achievements of the school, Center for Indian Cultural Education will celebrate its 25 years of service to the community to preserve Indian culture on April 1at Lafayette High school in wildwood, MO.

Ishita Sanghavi & Ashwin Patel