Balaji Temple celebrates Ramanuja millennium

CHICAGO: This year marks the millennium, 1,000th birth anniversary (Sahasrabdi) of the legendary Sri Ramanuja Acharya who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity.Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple of Greater Chicago celebrated this auspicious occasion in a grand manner on April 29 and 30.

The celebrations included religious and cultural activities with enthusiastic participation from youths as well as adults from the community. An estimated 1,000+ devotees from Chicagoland area and neighboring states as well as far off territories like California participated in the two-day celebration to pay tribute to the spiritual master.

Sri Ramanuja Acharya was born in 1017 AD in a small town called Sri Perembudur, near Chennai, and lived for 120 years. He was a spiritual leader with strong intellect who mastered the Vedas and other Hindu scriptures at a very young age. He was a visionary who systematically expounded philosophical truths and synthesized Jnana (knowledge) and Bhakti (devotion) into a philosophy called Visishtadvaita.

He was a leader and a social reformer who broke barriers and worked for the betterment of everyone without regard to gender, creed or caste.

Sri Ramanuja Acharya enlightened this path through his teachings and practices recorded in his nine-spiritual works in Sanskrit.

He introduced several religious practices to complement the established Agama worship procedures in temples. These practices are followed even today at all Vaishnava temples including major temples like Tirupati.

The religious programs for the Millennium celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple was conducted by a team of Vaishnava priests. The highlights included Abhishekam for Sri Balaji (Utsava Murthy) and Sri Ramanuja Acharya; Homam (Havan) for the Acharya; Utsavam (ceremonial procession) for Sri Balaji and Sri Ramanuja Acharya; Vedic chants, Prabandha and Stothra Parayanams rendered by Parayana Gosti lead by the temple priests; Bhajans by a team of devoted ladies. To commemorate the special Millennium celebrations, several devotees joined hands and made an offering of “Kireetam” (crown) for the great Acharya.

The cultural highlights included a drama in English by youths depicting key events of the life of Sri Ramanuja; Music concert capturing devotional hymns; Bhajans and Quiz contest by temple youths; Villu Patu (bow song) and Kolattam (musical play and dance with sticks) presented by youths.

The grand finale was drama in Tamil “Ettram Thantha Ethirajar” featuring selected milestones in the life of Sri Ramanuja Acharya. The two-hour play was showcased by a cast of 44 people. This was followed by a dance program by Natya Dance Theater called “Ramanujar Kanda Pokkisham” choregraphed by Srimathi Hema Rajagopalan. The musical dance program captured the works and Bhakti of Alawars, the saints, as seen through the eyes of Sri Ramanuja Acharya.

Dr. Prabhakar Gupta Garla, Chairman of the temple, thanked all the devotees, temple staff, priests and the volunteers making the function a grand success.

Ramanuja Dasan

Comments

comments