Please set up your API key!

India Post

Balaji Temple celebrates Ramanuja millennium

Balaji Temple celebrates Ramanuja millennium
May 10
05:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A dance performance by local artists

CHICAGO: This year marks the millennium, 1,000th birth anniversary (Sahasrabdi) of the legendary Sri Ramanuja Acharya who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity.Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple of Greater Chicago celebrated this auspicious occasion in a grand manner on April 29 and 30.

The celebrations included religious and cultural activities with enthusiastic participation from youths as well as adults from the community. An estimated 1,000+ devotees from Chicagoland area and neighboring states as well as far off territories like California participated in the two-day celebration to pay tribute to the spiritual master.

Sri Ramanuja Acharya was born in 1017 AD in a small town called Sri Perembudur, near Chennai, and lived for 120 years. He was a spiritual leader with strong intellect who mastered the Vedas and other Hindu scriptures at a very young age. He was a visionary who systematically expounded philosophical truths and synthesized Jnana (knowledge) and Bhakti (devotion) into a philosophy called Visishtadvaita.

He was a leader and a social reformer who broke barriers and worked for the betterment of everyone without regard to gender, creed or caste.

Sri Ramanuja Acharya enlightened this path through his teachings and practices recorded in his nine-spiritual works in Sanskrit.

He introduced several religious practices to complement the established Agama worship procedures in temples. These practices are followed even today at all Vaishnava temples including major temples like Tirupati.

The religious programs for the Millennium celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple was conducted by a team of Vaishnava priests. The highlights included Abhishekam for Sri Balaji (Utsava Murthy) and Sri Ramanuja Acharya; Homam (Havan) for the Acharya; Utsavam (ceremonial procession) for Sri Balaji and Sri Ramanuja Acharya; Vedic chants, Prabandha and Stothra Parayanams rendered by Parayana Gosti lead by the temple priests; Bhajans by a team of devoted ladies. To commemorate the special Millennium celebrations, several devotees joined hands and made an offering of “Kireetam” (crown) for the great Acharya.

The cultural highlights included a drama in English by youths depicting key events of the life of Sri Ramanuja; Music concert capturing devotional hymns; Bhajans and Quiz contest by temple youths; Villu Patu (bow song) and Kolattam (musical play and dance with sticks) presented by youths.

The grand finale was drama in Tamil “Ettram Thantha Ethirajar” featuring selected milestones in the life of Sri Ramanuja Acharya. The two-hour play was showcased by a cast of 44 people. This was followed by a dance program by Natya Dance Theater called “Ramanujar Kanda Pokkisham” choregraphed by Srimathi Hema Rajagopalan. The musical dance program captured the works and Bhakti of Alawars, the saints, as seen through the eyes of Sri Ramanuja Acharya.

Dr. Prabhakar Gupta Garla, Chairman of the temple, thanked all the devotees, temple staff, priests and the volunteers making the function a grand success.

Ramanuja Dasan

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Community shocked by mild sentence for domestic violence SANTA CLARA, CA: Violence of any kind is vile, and usually is reciprocated in kind, except when it is not. We are no stranger to violence…in the battlefield, a fit...
  • Attempt to suppress dialogue on Indian civilization OTTAWA, Canada: Dr. Makarand R. Paranjape, poet, philosopher, author and Professor of English Literature at Jawaharlal Nehru University, was blocked from recording a conversation on “Drishti: Is there an Indian...
  • IIT Leadership Conference in Bay Area SUNNYVALE, CA: The 2nd IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference (IIT BALC) 2017 will be held at Santa Clara Convention Center on June 17. The 11,000+ member strong IIT Bay Area...
  • Rahat concert rich tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali CHICAGO: Live Bollywood Shows presented a musical extravaganza to pay tribute to the legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 20th anniversary by non-other than the maestro Ustad Rahat...
  • Balaji Temple celebrates Ramanuja millennium CHICAGO: This year marks the millennium, 1,000th birth anniversary (Sahasrabdi) of the legendary Sri Ramanuja Acharya who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity.Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple of Greater...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.